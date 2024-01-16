Mutharasan condemns BJP govt for not protecting the rights of TN fishermen

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan has condemned the indifference of the BJP government at the centre for not protecting the rights and welfare of the state fishermen who were often detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a statement, he said that 12 fishermen who ventured to fishing from Jagadapatinam in Pudukottai district in the Bay of Bengal, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and taken to the Kangesan Port Naval Camp.

"Twelve fishermen from Ramanathapuram district have also been accused of crossing the border. The Lankan Navy arrested the fishermen and destroyed their fishing nets. Their fishing boats were seized. The latest arrest has happened in the wake of arrest of eight fishermen from Nagapattinam district. It has created a sense of insecurity among the fisherfolks, " he said.

Mutharasan said that the Union Government must ensure that the Lankan Navy ceases its excess and attacks on the fishermen.

"We have been demanding the centre to pressurise the island nation to protect the livelihood of the fishermen. But the union government remains a silent spectator. We strongly condemn it and urge the government to secure release of fishermen and their boats, " he said.