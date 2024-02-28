Mutharaiyar, Paneerselvam, MKT memorials inaugurated in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The much-awaited Manimandapams for King Perumpidgu Mutharaiyar, Justice Party leader Sir AT Panneerselvam and first superstar of Tamil Cinema MK Thiyagaraja Bhagavathar (MKT) was opened by the Chief Minister MK Stalin via video conferencing on Tuesday.

Despite construction of manimandapam for Mutharaiyar, Panneerselvam and MKT being completed a few years back near the Central bus stand in Tiruchy, the opening ceremony was delayed due to various reasons. Members from Mutharaiyar community and the fans of MKT had staged a series of protests separately to open the memorials immediately.

On Tuesday, the opening ceremony was held in the presence of Ministers KN Nehru, KR Periyakaruppan, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and Siva V Meyyanathan.

Leaders of the Mutharaiyar community, people close to Sir AT Panneerselvam, and MKT fans also were present and expressed happiness.