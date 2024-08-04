Must be ashamed for claiming credit: DMK to Oppn leader

CHENNAI: Hitting out at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for claiming credit for the Arunthathiyar reservation, the ruling DMK on Saturday said that the principal opposition party must be ashamed of claiming credit after initially opposing the compartmental reservation for the marginalised community.

Recalling the statement of the AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa that the State government was not empowered and only the union government was authorised to accord compartmental reservation to Arunthathiyar within the Schedule Caste quota, DMK deputy general secretary ‘Anthiyur’ Selvaraj and State minister Mathiventhan, in a joint statement said that incumbent AIADMK general secretary EPS might do well to revisit the statement issued by her on the issue on November 29, 2008.

The DMK leaders said that the latest verdict upholding the authority of the state governments to grant compartmental reservation within Dalit quota has exposed the ‘lies’ of Jayalalithaa. The DMK leaders wondered if EPS could issue a statement contradicting Jayalalithaa.