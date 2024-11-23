Must accept people’s verdict with a bowed head: Kanimozhi on two-state Assembly

CHENNAI: First in her party to react to the crucial two-state Assembly poll results, DMK Parliamentary party leader and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday said that the verdict of the people must be accepted with bowed head in a democracy.

Asked specifically about the BJP led Mahayuti’s landslide victory in Maharashtra, Kanimozhi said, “The people have delivered two different victories in two different states. Whatever be the result, the decision of the people must accepted with a bowed head in a democracy.”

Reacting to a query on AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the verge of securing a victory in her maiden election from Wayanad constituency, Kanimozhi said that she was happy that another brave and decisive voice with clarity will echo in the Parliament for people’s welfare.

The DMK deputy general secretary wholeheartedly welcome Priyanka’s victory from Wayanad and debut in the Parliament.