The visitors began queuing at the foothill around 6.15 am to ascend the hill for special prayers at the shrine, which is an active Sufi dargah and mosque, sources said.

Another batch of over 100 visitors was also expected to arrive during the day.

The gathering took place on the same day as the Supreme Court-ordered Karthigai Deepam lighting at the nearby Deepathoon stone pillar today, following heightened tensions and restrictions around the hilltop over the past few days.