Muslim community presents seer varisai at Vinayagar temple kumbabishekam in Tirupur

CHENNAI: In a gesture symbolising communal harmony, members of the Muslim community presented seer varisai to the Udayamman–Vinayagar Temple at 15 Velampalayam in Tirupur on the eve of its kumbabishekam on Sunday.
Members of the Masjid-e-Ikhlas mosque and madrasa jamaath of 15 Velampalayam organised the offering on Saturday evening. Led by mosque president Abdul Samad, along with secretary Mohamed Rafiq and treasurer Siddique, over 50 Muslims walked in a procession for nearly one kilometre from the mosque to the temple.
They carried seer varisai items, including garlands, fruits, coconuts and sweets, arranged on 11 silver plates. Betel leaves and sandalwood were formally handed over to temple representatives, including Ward 1 Councillor Umamaheswari and temple committee members.
The temple administration welcomed the Muslim community members by honouring them with shawls and garlands. Members of both communities exchanged greetings and expressed happiness over the gesture.
Sivachariyars, mosque representatives, temple committee members, devotees and local residents participated in the event. The initiative was widely appreciated by the public as a reflection of communal harmony and mutual respect in Tirupur.