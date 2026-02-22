Muslim community presents seer varisai at Vinayagar temple kumbabishekam in Tirupur

Members of the Masjid-e-Ikhlas mosque and madrasa jamaath of 15 Velampalayam organised the offering on Saturday evening. Led by mosque president Abdul Samad, along with secretary Mohamed Rafiq and treasurer Siddique, over 50 Muslims walked in a procession for nearly one kilometre from the mosque to the temple.

They carried seer varisai items, including garlands, fruits, coconuts and sweets, arranged on 11 silver plates. Betel leaves and sandalwood were formally handed over to temple representatives, including Ward 1 Councillor Umamaheswari and temple committee members.