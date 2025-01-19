Musicians pay homage to saint composer Tyagaraja at 178th Aradhana festival in Tiruvaiyaru

TIRUCHY: Musicians from all over the country paid homage to saint composer Tyagaraja, one of the trinities of Carnatic music, at Tiruvaiyaru by rendering the Pancharatna Kritis, the five gems of Tyagarajar's compositions, as an ensemble during the 178th Aradhana festival.

As part of the Aradhanai festival, ‘Unchavriti’ Bhajan was held from Tirumanjana Veedhi where the saint composer lived. The musicians carried the decorated idol of Tyagarajar to the samadhi complex of the saint where the Aradhanai was held.

Subsequently, the Pancharatna Kritis commenced with the rendering by flautist Prabancham S Balachandran. Followed by the flute rendition, the musicians including Sudha Raghunathan, Mahathi, Cuddalore Janani, OS Arun and Srimushnam V Raja Rao started rendering the compositions of the pancharatna kritis of Naattai, ‘Koulai’, ‘Arabi’, ‘Varaali’ and ‘Sri Raagam’.

In view of the Aaradhanai, a special abhishekam was performed with sandal paste, turmeric and kumkum to Sri Sadguru Tyagaraja Swamy and the festival culminated with the special urchavam of Anchaneyar at around 11.20 pm.

While speaking to reporters, Sudha Raghunathan, Mahathi and Janani said, it was a fulfilling experience and gave them immense happiness to sing the Kritis of Tyagaraja as an ensemble.

“It is an unforgettable experience to render the kritis at the holy land of the saint composer Tyagaraja Swamy and we will never miss this event as we get a sense of satisfaction after participating in the annual event,” Sudha Raghunathan said.