Mushroom cultivation declared agricultural activity in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Considering the situation of landless farmers, the Agriculture-Farmers Welfare department has declared the cultivation of white button, milky, oyster and any other edible mushrooms as an agricultural activity in Tamil Nadu.

According to the department, to meet the nutritional demand due to population growth, mushroom is now considered as a protein-rich food.

“Following the requests of landless farmers, entrepreneurs, agri startups and mushroom growers’ associations, we have declared the cultivation of white button mushroom, milky mushroom, oyster mushroom and any other edible mushrooms as an agricultural activity in the state,” Agricultural Production Commissioner Apoorva said in a Government Order.

Elaborating on this, an official said the demand for mushroom as a vegetarian alternative to non-vegetarian food is increasing day-by-day.

“Mushroom farming is currently unclassified. As mushroom production is increasing, many politicians, farmers and other entrepreneurs urged the department to bring it under agricultural activity. So, we have taken this step to expand the mushroom production industry,” the official told DT Next, wishing not to be named.

Also, the official said since 2011, a 50 per cent subsidy has been given to set up mushroom huts through the horticulture department.

“With this announcement, interest in mushroom cultivation would increase among farmers, especially landless farmers. Also, youngsters who are new to mushroom cultivation must be aware of the mushroom seed production method, mushroom mother seed preparation, mushroom bed seed preparation, mushroom bed preparation, mushroom technologies, post-harvest processing, edible mushrooms, poisonous mushrooms, different types of mushroom cultivation and its use etc.,” the official detailed.