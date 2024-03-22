Murugan’s plea for ID referred to another court as judge recuses

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the registry to place the plea of Sriharan alias Murugan, a released convict in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, seeking to issue an identity card to secure a visa, to some other court as Justice Sunder Mohan recused from hearing the petition.

The petition was listed before a division bench comprising Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan.

After perusing the petition, the bench directed to place the matter before some other court, as Justice Sunder Mohan recused himself from hearing the plea.

Murugan approached the HC seeking to direct the State to issue an identity card to apply for a visa to travel to the United Kingdom (UK).

After his release from jail Murugan was lodged in the Tiruchy special camp (foreigner’s detention centre) as he is a Sri Lankan national. Hence, he couldn’t apply for an identity card to secure a visa, a representation was made to the State, said the petitioner.

The Director of Rehabilitation did not respond to his representation seeking to issue a photo identity card, said the petitioner. It was also submitted that Murugan’s daughter Harithra is a UK citizen and she made all the arrangements for Murugan to live with her in the UK.

Hence, Murugan sought the High Court to issue an identity card to travel to the United Kingdom to live with her daughter.