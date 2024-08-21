Muruganandam re-designates Chief Minister’s secretaries

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday issued orders to re-designate the secretaries of Chief Minister MK Stalin following the elevation of additional chief secretary N Muruganandam as the state Chief Secretary.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Muruganandam on Tuesday morning, senior IAS officer P Umanath has been re-designated as the Secretary-I of the Chief Minister. Accordingly, MS Shanmugham and Anu George have been re-designated as CM secretaries II and III, respectively.

Former Thoothukudi Collector G Lakshmipathy has already been transferred and appointed as the joint secretary of the Chief Minister. Pursuant to the re-designation, Secretary-I Umanath would oversee home, transport, finance, PWD, highways, water resources, municipal administration and electricity departments. Secretary-II Shanmugham would oversee agriculture, cooperation/food, higher education, housing/urban development, law, revenue, rural development and Tamil development departments in addition to CMO’s overall administration.

Secretary-III Anu George would be in-charge of Adi Dravidar, Animal husbandry, backward classes, environment, health, MSME, school education, social welfare, welfare for different-abled, youth welfare and sports departments besides Chief Minister appointment (non-political) /tour arrangement and government protocol.