Murugan says Centre will retrieve boats from SL

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Tuesday said steps will be initiated to resolve the issue of attacks on Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy through diplomatic talks.

Addressing reporters, while participating in a Rozgar Mela (employment fair) in Coimbatore, Murugan said the central government has taken efforts to retrieve boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen in possession of the Sri Lankan Navy through the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Fishermen deaths were not reported after 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned over the welfare of the fishermen community. Under the PMMSY scheme, the fishermen, who venture into the sea in boats, were given 17 lakh crore worth communication devices,” he said.