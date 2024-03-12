'Murugan, Jayakumar and Robert Pius will be escorted to SL High Commission

CHENNAI: The State submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC) that the released convicts of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Murgan, Jayakumar and Robert Pius will be taken to Sri Lankan High Commission at Chennai with proper escort to secure travel documents.

A division bench comprising Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu heard the petition preferred by Nalini, wife of Srikaran alias Murugan seeking to escort her husband to Sri Lankan High Commission to secure all country passport.

Pursuant to Court's earlier direction the State submitted that appointment has fixed on Wednesday (March 13) with the High Commission for interview to secure travel documents to the detainees.

It was also submitted that Murugan, Jayakumar and Robert Pius will be escorted to Sri Lankan High Commission at Chennai from Tiruchy special camp.

The counsel for the petitioner sought the bench to extend the escort to another day if the process couldn't completed as expected.

The State assured that the process will be completed on Wednesday.

After the submission the bench disposed of the petition.

Petitioner S Nalini, stated in her petition that she and his husband Srikaran alias Murugan were implicated in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case and incarcerated for nearly 32 years. We are seperated from our only daughter for three decades, due to this we have encountered all sufferings and pain which is unexplainable, said the petitioner.

After our release from the jail in 2022, my husband Murugan was detained in Tiruchy special camp, as he is a Sri Lankan national and his movement outside the camp is highly restricted, said the petitioner.

Since our daughter is living in the United Kingdom (UK), we decided to spend the rest of our lives peacefully with her.