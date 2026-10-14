Murugan exit clouds BJP state chief prospects; insiders cite impending Cabinet reshuffle

CHENNAI: Ending months of speculation over his continuation in the Union Cabinet, Minister of State L Murugan on Tuesday resigned from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the Rajya Sabha, with BJP insiders attributing the move to diminishing prospects of his return as Tamil Nadu unit president and apprehensions that he could be dropped in an impending reshuffle.
Though Murugan said he wanted to devote himself full-time to strengthening the BJP in the State ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, multiple party sources told DT Next that his decision may have been prompted by uncertainty over his political future, after he was overlooked for appointment as Governor and his prospects of returning to the State leadership appeared limited.
"Murugan was expecting either a reappointment as State BJP president or a Lok Bhavan assignment. But his name was not included in the latest list of gubernatorial appointments. The high command was preparing to drop him in the upcoming reshuffle. He might have resigned sensing this," multiple BJP sources said.
Sources said the resignation was unlikely to improve his chances of becoming State BJP president, as Nainar Nagenthran is continuing in the post. They also pointed to the recent appointment of M Venkatasan, who belongs to the same community as Murugan, as a national secretary, and said the party was unlikely to entrust a key organisational responsibility to another person from the same community.
"While some ministers have been given organisational responsibilities, including State president posts, during their ministerial tenure, resigning from the Union government in the expectation of securing such a post is unlikely to work in his favour," a source said.
Those close to Murugan, however, maintained that the party leadership would recognise his contribution and could offer him an organisational assignment or Governor post in the future. Senior leaders, meanwhile, indicated that he was unlikely to replace Nagenthran.
Murugan headed the State BJP from March 2020 to July 2021 and gained prominence through the party's Vel Yatra in 2020. After K Annamalai's exit from the State leadership, Murugan had sought another opportunity to lead the unit but was not considered.
His recent electoral setbacks have added another dimension to his political trajectory. He lost the Nilgiris constituency in the Lok Sabha election in 2024 to DMK's A Raja and the Avanashi constituency in the Assembly election in 2026 to TVK's S Kamali.
In a five-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Murugan expressed gratitude for the opportunities he had received in government and said he wanted to reach every village, work alongside party workers and expand the BJP's presence across Tamil Nadu.
First elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in 2021, Murugan began his second term in April 2024, which was scheduled to run until 2030.