Murugan exit clouds BJP state chief prospects; insiders cite impending Cabinet reshuffle

Those close to Murugan, however, maintained that the party leadership would recognise his contribution and could offer him an organisational assignment or Governor post in the future. Senior leaders, meanwhile, indicated that he was unlikely to replace Nagenthran.

Murugan headed the State BJP from March 2020 to July 2021 and gained prominence through the party's Vel Yatra in 2020. After K Annamalai's exit from the State leadership, Murugan had sought another opportunity to lead the unit but was not considered.

His recent electoral setbacks have added another dimension to his political trajectory. He lost the Nilgiris constituency in the Lok Sabha election in 2024 to DMK's A Raja and the Avanashi constituency in the Assembly election in 2026 to TVK's S Kamali.

In a five-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Murugan expressed gratitude for the opportunities he had received in government and said he wanted to reach every village, work alongside party workers and expand the BJP's presence across Tamil Nadu.

First elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in 2021, Murugan began his second term in April 2024, which was scheduled to run until 2030.