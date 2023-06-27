Murugan demands CM Stalin to drop Senthilbalaji

COIMBATORE: Terming the confluence of opposition parties in Patna as a ‘comic meeting,’ Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin to drop Minister V Senthilbalaji from the Cabinet.



Addressing reporters in Coimbatore on Monday, Murugan said either Senthilbalaji should quit owing moral responsibility as he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case or CM Stalin should remove him from the Cabinet.



Exuding confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win over 400 seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and form government for the third time in succession, the Union Minister said, “People are firm in this decision.”



Murugan said that drinking water pipelines were given for 22 crore households under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the last one year.

The BJP has planned to conduct public meetings in Annur, Avinashi and Coonoor to campaign the good works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years.



Earlier, the Union Minister observed prayers at a temple in Mettupalayam.

