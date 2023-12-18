Murugan, Annamalai urges TN govt to act quickly, rescue flood affected in South TN

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State, L Murugan and State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday urged the ruling DMK government to act quickly and take steps to rescue the flood-affected people in South.



"Due to unprecedented heavy rains, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and a few other districts in southern Tamil Nadu, people have been affected. NDRF and SDRF rescue teams are engaged in rescuing people trapped in heavy rains and floods. The TN government should act quickly and take steps to rescue the flood-affected people. I urge the chief minister to provide the affected people with all necessary assistance as soon as possible, " L Murugan said in a statement.

Further, Murugan requested the BJP cadres and functionaries to work along with the government machinery.

"Our first task is to rescue the people. I request the BJP cadres and functionaries to work along with the government machinery in the field to rescue the people and provide them all the necessary assistance, " added Murugan.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief K Annamalai urged the ruling DMK government to take proper precautions in the southern districts instead of leaving the people stranded without taking any precautions during the Chennai floods.