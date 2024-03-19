Murugan, Annamalai defend Guv on refusal to reinduct Ponmudy

COIMBATORE: The BJP leaders on Monday defended Governor RN Ravi by saying he was right in not inducting DMK leader K Ponmudy into the Cabinet.

“The Governor acted in accordance with law as the court did not acquit him in the disproportionate assets case, but only stayed his conviction,” said L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting to reporters on Monday.

Stating that the DMK has received highest donations through electoral bonds in Tamil Nadu, Murugan said it may not take much time for people to ask if they received funding through corruption. “I consider electoral bonds as donations given voluntarily by individuals to parties,” he said.

Further, Murugan said the DMK has no locus standi to speak on corruption as the verdict on the appeal in 2G spectrum case on The Nilgiris MP A Raja could be expected anytime.

“It’s the DMK family, which benefited most due to corruption in the 2G scam. But, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central ministers and MP’s are running the government with a clean image,” he said. Exuding confidence that the BJP will win over 400 seats and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form government for the third consecutive term, Murugan said he is ready to contest from The Nilgiris, if the party leadership desires.

Similarly, BJP state president K Annamalai asked why Senthilbalaji resigned now, after Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that he would not resign under any circumstance.

“The CM had changed his mind on a point, which was raised then by the Governor,” he told reporters here.