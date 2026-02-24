Murderer of teen, grandmother attempts suicide in Pollachi

K Abishek (24) stabbed B Kousika (16) of Kavundanpalayam, her sister Haritha (18) and their grandmother M Mayilathal (65) on Monday. While Kousika and Haritha succumbed, Haritha is undergoing treatment in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for stab injuries.

The police said Abishek of Kappalangarai had befriended the minor and subsequently developed a one-sided romantic interest in her. He went to her house with his parents to propose marriage. Kousika's family declined the proposal as she had not yet attained the legal age for marriage.