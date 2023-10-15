Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Oct 2023 11:31 PM GMT
Murderer caught within four hours after crime, claims Rathnagiri police
RANIPET: The Rathnagiri police on Friday solved a murder case within four hours after the crime. According to police, Krishnan, a construction worker of TC Kuppam in Rathnagiri police station limits, was found dead with stab wounds in the village on Friday evening.

Police retrieved the body, registered a case and sent it to the Wallajhapet government hospital for post-mortem examination. Investigation revealed that Krishnan was stabbed by Kirubanandan, a man who was in a relationship with his married daughter.

Krishanan’s daughter Divyabharathi was married to one Suresh of nearby Melakuppam, but the latter had sent back Divyabharathi to her home as she continued talking to her lover after marriage.

Hence on Friday, Krishnan accosted Kirubanandan and demanded that he give up talking to his daughter. During the argument, Kirubanandan stabbed the victim, police said.

DTNEXT Bureau

