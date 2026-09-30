Murder spree raises Law & Order questions: PMK Anbumani Ramadoss

Anbumani said the recent incidents had caused fear and concern among the people about their safety. He questioned where the State's law and order situation was heading amid what he described as an increase in murders and sexual violence in recent times.

He said maintaining law and order and ensuring that people could move freely and live without fear were among the basic responsibilities of a government. If this basic assurance was absent, other amenities and development would become meaningless, he said.

Anbumani pointed out that the Police Department is under the direct control of the Chief Minister. He said the Chief Minister must recognise this responsibility and take all necessary steps to ensure people's safety and enable them to live in peace and without fear.