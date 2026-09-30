Murder spree raises Law & Order questions: PMK Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has raised concerns over the law and order situation in the State following a series of murders reported in different parts of the State.
In a statement, Anbumani referred to the killing of two persons and injuries to four others during a dispute over car parking in Tirunelveli Town. Two brothers, Dalton and Nicholas, were allegedly stabbed to death during a clash between two families, he said.
He also referred to the murder of a youth, Ajith, in Chennai's Ice House area. According to Anbumani, a four-member gang murdered the youth in front of his family members and also stabbed his mother when she attempted to intervene. He also cited the murder of an elderly woman in Salem.
Anbumani said the recent incidents had caused fear and concern among the people about their safety. He questioned where the State's law and order situation was heading amid what he described as an increase in murders and sexual violence in recent times.
He said maintaining law and order and ensuring that people could move freely and live without fear were among the basic responsibilities of a government. If this basic assurance was absent, other amenities and development would become meaningless, he said.
Anbumani pointed out that the Police Department is under the direct control of the Chief Minister. He said the Chief Minister must recognise this responsibility and take all necessary steps to ensure people's safety and enable them to live in peace and without fear.