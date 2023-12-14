Murder for dowry: Erode man, parents arrested

COIMBATORE: A software professional and his parents were arrested for murdering his wife demanding a share of her parents owned land as dowry in Erode.

Despite opposition from her family, Poorani (28) married Y Madan Kumar (29) from Chinniampalayam near Kavundapadi on June 1 last year after a love affair. Meanwhile, on October 10, a few days after delivering a baby, Madan Kumar and his parents informed Poorani’s parents that she collapsed and died while giving milk to the infant.

Police said Poorani’s parents later lodged a complaint with Kavundapadi police suspecting foul play in her death. An inquiry by RDO Divya Priyadarshini was initiated and the body of the woman was sent for a post-mortem at Perundurai Hospital.

The report revealed that the woman was strangled to death. The police then booked a case of murder and launched search for Madan Kumar, his parents Yuvaraj (53) and Poongodi (51). Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased woman besieged the office of Superintendent of Police in Erode on December 11 demanding quick action.

After a search, the police arrested the trio from a hideout in Othakuthirai on Tuesday night. Police inquiries revealed Madan Kumar quarrelled frequently with his wife demanding a share of her parent’s property leading to the murder. The accused persons were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody to be lodged in jail.