Murder case: Kumbakonam court sentences 10 for life

TIRUCHY: Kumbakonam court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to 10 persons for murdering a youth after prolonged enmity.

Arunraj (22), a construction worker from Kamaraj Nagar near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur had a prolonged enmity with Silambarasan (35) from Bharathiyar Nagar near Kumbakonam.

Against such a backdrop, Silambarasan took the bike of Arunraj’s friend Selvamani and did not return it for a long time. Arunraj who came to know about this, picked up a quarrel with Silambarasan.

On August 10, 2020, Silambarasan along with his brother Kaviyarasan (32) went to Arunraj’s house and threatened his wife as the latter was absent. Two days later, Silambarasan who spotted Arunraj proceeding alone, called his friends and planned to murder him.

As per their plan, Silambarasan’s brother Kaviyarasan along with Navash Kumar (26), Ram Ganesh (27) waylaid Arunraj and attempted to attack him with lethal weapons. However, Arunraj escaped by swimming across Vadavaru.

However, he was not fortunate enough the second time as Silambarasan along with his aides Jeeva (43), Yogaraj (30), Napoleon (26), Maniyarasan (26) and Ranjith (27) managed to round him up and kill him.

Swamimalai police registered a case and arrested Silambarasan, Kaviyarasan, Navash Kumar, Ram Ganesh, Jeeva, Yogaraj, Ranjith, Napoleon, Maniyarasan, Siva (26), Richard Samuel (27), Bharathirajan (27) and Gajendran (34).

The case was in progress at the Kumbakonam District Additional Sessions court and Judge Radhika who heard the case on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to Silambarasan and 9 others while acquitting Napoleon, Bharathirajan and Gajendran.