Murder accused disguised as godman arrested near Pallipalayam in Namakkal

Acting on a tip, the police arrested Mustafa during a vehicle check in the Pallipalayam area.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 July 2023 1:20 AM GMT
Murder accused disguised as godman arrested near Pallipalayam in Namakkal
Representative image (File)
COIMBATORE: A history-sheeter who posed as a godman to escape from police was nabbed in Namakkal on Monday. Acting on a tip, the police arrested Mustafa during a vehicle check in the Pallipalayam area.

He is facing several cases of murder and anti-social activities in Namakkal, Salem and Tirupur districts. He confessed to have changed his name to ‘Jiglinath Agori’ upon visiting Kasi to escape from getting caught by police. Following his arrest, he was produced in court and lodged in prison.

