Murder accused abducted, hacked to death near Tiruvallur; Andhra rowdy surrenders

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter wanted in the murder of a real estate businessman near Avadi was allegedly abducted and hacked to death near Vengal in Tiruvallur district on Thursday night. The prime suspect, identified as Andhra Pradesh-based rowdy Nataraj, later surrendered before the police.
The deceased was identified as Suryah, who was absconding after being named as one of the accused in the murder of Satheesh, 38, a history-sheeter and real estate businessman from Manikandapuram near Pothur.
According to the police, Nataraj allegedly travelled from Andhra Pradesh to Avadi, abducted Suryah and took him to a secluded spot near Vengal. Suryah was then attacked with deadly weapons and killed. Following the incident, Nataraj surrendered before the police.
Investigators are probing the motive behind the killing and whether others were involved in the attack. Further investigation is under way.
Satheesh was hacked to death by an armed gang near Manikandapuram on Saturday night while returning home after meeting friends. Police said the assailants intercepted him on the way, inflicted multiple cut injuries and fled the scene. He died on the spot. Satheesh is survived by his wife, Meena, and their two daughters.
In the Satheesh murder case, police had earlier arrested one suspect, Bharath, and launched a search for the remaining accused, including Suryah, who was absconding until his death.