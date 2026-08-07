Murder accused abducted, hacked to death near Tiruvallur; Andhra rowdy surrenders

The deceased was identified as Suryah, who was absconding after being named as one of the accused in the murder of Satheesh, 38, a history-sheeter and real estate businessman from Manikandapuram near Pothur.

According to the police, Nataraj allegedly travelled from Andhra Pradesh to Avadi, abducted Suryah and took him to a secluded spot near Vengal. Suryah was then attacked with deadly weapons and killed. Following the incident, Nataraj surrendered before the police.

Investigators are probing the motive behind the killing and whether others were involved in the attack. Further investigation is under way.