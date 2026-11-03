Murasu uproots 12 trees, damages houses, vehicles in Chennai

One of the major incidents occurred at the TNEB headquarters on Anna Salai, where a peepal tree uprooted and fell on vehicles parked beneath it, damaging more than 10 cars and two-wheelers.

A car driver trapped inside one of the vehicles was rescued by emergency personnel, who broke open the car door. He sustained minor injuries.

In Karpagam Garden, Adyar, a 50-year-old tree was uprooted on First Cross Street and fell on the roof of an adjoining house, causing damage.

At Perambur, a large rain tree on Sivagnanam Street fell on the front portion of a house and two motorcycles parked nearby. In Abiramapuram, a roadside tree snapped and fell on Dr Rangan Road early on Monday, damaging a car belonging to Sathya of Mylapore.

Similar incidents were reported on Gandhi Irwin Road and Puzhal Sivagam Street in Royapuram zone, G Block 12th Street in Anna Nagar zone and LDG Road in Adyar zone, among other locations. Police, Corporation workers, and Fire and Rescue Services personnel worked in tandem to clear the roads and restore vehicular movement.