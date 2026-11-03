Murasu uproots 12 trees, damages houses, vehicles in Chennai

CHENNAI: Heavy rains triggered by severe cyclonic storm Murasu uprooted at least 12 trees across Chennai on Monday, damaging two houses, more than 10 cars and three two-wheelers. Several roads were inundated, prompting the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to deploy pumps and emergency response teams across the city.
One of the major incidents occurred at the TNEB headquarters on Anna Salai, where a peepal tree uprooted and fell on vehicles parked beneath it, damaging more than 10 cars and two-wheelers.
A car driver trapped inside one of the vehicles was rescued by emergency personnel, who broke open the car door. He sustained minor injuries.
In Karpagam Garden, Adyar, a 50-year-old tree was uprooted on First Cross Street and fell on the roof of an adjoining house, causing damage.
At Perambur, a large rain tree on Sivagnanam Street fell on the front portion of a house and two motorcycles parked nearby. In Abiramapuram, a roadside tree snapped and fell on Dr Rangan Road early on Monday, damaging a car belonging to Sathya of Mylapore.
Similar incidents were reported on Gandhi Irwin Road and Puzhal Sivagam Street in Royapuram zone, G Block 12th Street in Anna Nagar zone and LDG Road in Adyar zone, among other locations. Police, Corporation workers, and Fire and Rescue Services personnel worked in tandem to clear the roads and restore vehicular movement.
Meanwhile, overnight rainfall caused water stagnation on several key roads, particularly in North Chennai and central parts of the city. Corporation teams cleared inundated stretches in Manali, Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Teynampet zones. The affected locations included Nehru Nagar in Ward 19, C V Raman Street in Ward 18 and Kamarajar Salai in Manali; Prakasam Salai in Ward 56 and Alagappa Road in Ward 58 in Royapuram; and Dr Besant Road in Ward 119 and General Patters Road in Ward 63 in Teynampet.
Addressing reporters, GCC Commissioner G S Sameeran said, “Overnight heavy rainfall caused minor inundation in several subways and low-lying areas, but the water was quickly drained using heavy-duty pumps.”
A high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary was held on Monday morning, followed by coordination meetings with the State Relief Commissioner and the Commissioner of Revenue Administration.
At the request of the State government, a 30-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was mobilised from Arakkonam via Egmore and stationed in Tiruvottiyur. “The team is equipped to rescue up to 30 people simultaneously and carried life jackets, lifebuoys, underwater diving equipment and specialised medical equipment to stabilise spinal injuries,” Sameeran said.
A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was also kept on standby. Heavy machinery, including earthmovers, tipper trucks and tree-pruning equipment, was stationed in Tiruvottiyur and Manali. The Corporation has prepared 215 relief centres stocked with food, emergency supplies and medical facilities to accommodate residents if evacuation becomes necessary.
On concerns over coastal erosion and seawater surges along Ennore, officials said that the construction of groynes was a long-term project that would require joint feasibility studies by the Water Resources Department and Fisheries Department.
Separately, Sameeran had flagged off 12 repair vehicles from Ripon Building on Monday to undertake monsoon-related road repairs across all 15 zones. The teams will use concrete mix and cold-mix asphalt to repair damaged roads. The Corporation has sanctioned Rs 21.80 crore for the works, including Rs 9.25 crore for bus route roads and Rs 12.55 crore for interior roads.