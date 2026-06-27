Murasoli resorted to slander out of anger, says CPM

In his latest article, titled "Murasoli's slander poured out in anger", Kanagaraj alleged that Murasoli had abandoned political debate in favour of defamatory attacks. He said the newspaper should continue its engagement with the CPM through reasoned discussion, as dialogue would contribute to progress while slander would only deepen bitterness.

Arguing that the BJP and the Sangh Parivar were attempting to amend the Constitution, implement "One Nation, One Election", weaken the Opposition, centralise institutions, erode federalism and turn India into a "field of hatred", he said all political parties committed to democracy, secularism and federalism must unite against what he described as the growing threat of neo-fascism.