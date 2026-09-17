Mupperum Vizha to be held on September 19: DMK's Duraimurugan

DMK’s Mupperum Vizha

The DMK organises the Mupperum Vizha every September to commemorate three significant occasions the birth anniversaries of social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy and former Chief Minister and party founder CN Annadurai, along with the founding day of the DMK.

The 2026 edition was initially scheduled to be held at the Kalaignar Arangam at Anna Arivalayam on September 15.