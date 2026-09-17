Mupperum Vizha to be held on September 19: DMK's Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: The DMK’s ‘Mupperum Vizha’ (Grand Tripartite Festival), which was postponed earlier this week, will now be held on September 19 at the Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam, Chennai.
DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced the revised schedule on Thursday (September 17), according to a Maalaimalar report.
The annual event, which was originally scheduled for September 15, will be held at around 5 pm on Saturday (September 19) under the leadership of party president MK Stalin.
The DMK organises the Mupperum Vizha every September to commemorate three significant occasions the birth anniversaries of social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy and former Chief Minister and party founder CN Annadurai, along with the founding day of the DMK.
The 2026 edition was initially scheduled to be held at the Kalaignar Arangam at Anna Arivalayam on September 15.
The event was postponed after Stalin developed a fever caused by a viral infection. Duraimurugan had announced that the celebration would be rescheduled and that a fresh date would be announced later.
Stalin subsequently said he was resting at home on medical advice and that his previously scheduled programmes had been postponed. He added that he would continue to rest for another two to three days as advised by doctors.
With Stalin recovering at home, Duraimurugan has now announced the revised date for the Mupperum Vizha. The celebration will be held on Saturday, September 19, at around 5 pm at Kalaignar Arangam, Anna Arivalayam.
The event, which brings together the three important occasions observed by the party in September, is expected to be attended by senior DMK leaders, party functionaries and award recipients.