Munusamy objects to comparison of PM Modi to Kamarajar

COIMBATORE: AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy on Friday slammed BJP state president K Annamalai for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Tamil Nadu chief minister K Kamaraj.

Addressing reporters in Krishnagiri, Munusamy said not only PM Modi, no other leader should be compared with a great leader like Kamarajar, who toiled for the welfare of people from waking up in the morning till going to sleep at night. “Annamalai should stop talking like this,” he said.

The sharp reaction from the AIADMK leader comes after Annamalai drew parallels between the regimes of Kamarajar and Narendra Modi stating that they both upheld social justice and did clean politics.

In a no holds barred attack against BJP, Munusamy also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the investors at the global investors meet (GIM) in Gujarat attracting several lakh crores of investments. “Annamalai should explain why the Prime Minister is not participating in GIMs being held in other states?” he questioned.

Stating that Tamil Nadu has achieved greatness in various departments under the rule of Dravidian parties in the last 50 years, Munusamy also said the BJP has given awards to various departments like education, farming and people welfare in recognition of their achievements.

Pointing out that AIADMK does not intend to politicise the issue of Ram temple consecration, Munusamy said Chief Minister MK Stalin may appoint his son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister, while citing his health conditions.

On expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam touring around Tamil Nadu to reclaim AIADMK, Munusamy quipped that he is protesting without the support of cadre.