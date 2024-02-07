Munusamy confident of forming mega alliance

COIMBATORE: AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy on Tuesday said the party will form a formidable alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.

“A mega alliance will be formed under the leadership of our general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to win the Lok Sabha polls,” he said to media in Salem, while responding to a query on whether political parties are averse to joining the AIADMK alliance.

When reporters probed him further on the bleak chances of the party building a grand alliance-based on ground realities-Munusamy responded saying the AIADMK will finally prove it through its actions.

Meanwhile, Munusamy rubbished the remarks of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam that he would contest the polls on two leaves symbol. “His (Pannerselvam) growth in political life is nothing but alms given by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa,” Munusamy took a dig at the chief minister.

“All the courts including the apex court have declared that EPS is the general secretary of AIADMK and two-leaves is the party’s official symbol. Despite all these orders, if OPS keeps talking of such things (contesting on two-leaves symbol),” he said.

Earlier, functionaries from various other political parties joined AIADMK in the presence of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.