Municipal Commissioner and two others who demanded bribes were arrested

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Unit arrested the Kundrathur Municipal Commissioner and two others who demanded bribes for regularizing a plot on Thursday.



Munusamy of Perungudi had applied for housing regularization for his plot and two of his relative plots at the Town Planning office in Kundrathur. In the process, Munusamy met Balasubramaniam, the Town planning Inspector in his office, who demanded Rs 12,000 for each plot and Rs.36,000 as a bribe for 3 plots and instructed to meet Kumari, the Municipal Commissioner.

When Munusamy visited Kumari in her office, she demanded Rs.36,000 and instructed him to meet Office Assistant Samson Sugirtharaj. However when Munusamy agreed to give Rs 24,000 as a bribe the Office Assistant reportedly told that only 2 plots could be regularized for Rs.24,000.

Following that Munusamy approached the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Kancheepuram Detachment, and filed a complaint.

In this connection a case was registered and a trap was organized on Thursday.

During the trap proceedings on the instructions of the Commissioner and Town Planning Inspector, the office Assistant Samson Sugirtharaj reiterated his earlier demand and received the bribe amount of Rs.24,000/- from the complainant.

The DAVC who surrounded them arrested all three of them and further investigation is on.