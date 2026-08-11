Mullakkadu salt pan owners oppose shipyard acquisition

THOOTHUKUDI: Salt producers and workers in Mullakkadu in Thoothukudi district have opposed the proposed acquisition of 4,501 acres of salt pan land for a shipbuilding yard, alleging that it would affect their livelihood.
Representatives of the Kovalam-Pasuvandharai-Thanpaadu Small-Scale Salt Producers’ Association submitted a petition to the District Collector on Monday, stating that they had been producing salt on government-leased land in Mullakkadu for more than 93 years.
They urged the Collector to intervene and protect their livelihood. They also alleged that a case had been registered against five members of the salt-producing community for allegedly preventing a government employee from discharging his duty.
The salt producers have intensified their efforts against the proposed acquisition. A delegation of salt producers recently met DMDK general secretary and MLA Premallatha Vijayakant at the party headquarters in Chennai and sought her support for their agitation.
According to a statement issued by the salt producers, Premalatha, who had earlier visited the salt pans in Thoothukudi, received their petition and assured them that she would support and stand by their agitation.
The salt producers have decided to intensify their agitation by meeting with political party leaders and seeking their support. They have already met Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman and leaders of the Communist parties as part of their campaign.