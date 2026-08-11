Mullakkadu salt pan owners oppose shipyard acquisition

Representatives of the Kovalam-Pasuvandharai-Thanpaadu Small-Scale Salt Producers’ Association submitted a petition to the District Collector on Monday, stating that they had been producing salt on government-leased land in Mullakkadu for more than 93 years.

They urged the Collector to intervene and protect their livelihood. They also alleged that a case had been registered against five members of the salt-producing community for allegedly preventing a government employee from discharging his duty.

The salt producers have intensified their efforts against the proposed acquisition. A delegation of salt producers recently met DMDK general secretary and MLA Premallatha Vijayakant at the party headquarters in Chennai and sought her support for their agitation.