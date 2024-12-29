WATCH: Anbumani spars with Ramadoss openly over nephew's political entry

CHENNAI: The widely rumoured rift within the first family of the PMK was out in the open on Saturday, when PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss sparred openly at the special general council meeting in Puducherry.

What led to the disagreement was Ramadoss senior announcing his grandson – Anbumani’s nephew – Mukundan Parasuraman as the youth wing leader to assist Anbumani. The latter immediately rejected it stating he did not require the assistance. For good measure, he pointed out that Mukundan, who joined politics only four months ago did not have political experience.

"Appoint someone with experience and who has worked in the field," he told his father from stage and dropped the microphone on to the table in front, indicating there was nothing further to discuss.

In response, Ramadoss reminded Anbumani and other party members that he was the founder of the PMK and that his decisions were final. He firmly reiterated that Mukundan would be the new youth wing leader.

Anbumani, clearly unhappy with his father's stance, murmured "alright, alright". He then stood up and announced that he had opened a new office in Panaiyur, near Chennai, and invited his supporters to meet him there, sharing the address and contact details.

The conflict between father and son has created concerns within PMK circles.







