Mudumalai declared no-fly zone in view of President Murmu’s visit on August 5

COIMBATORE: As part of security measures in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s expected visit on August 5, the Mudumalai and its surrounding areas has been declared a ‘no-fly zone’ for drones. Even as arrangements are in full swing, the police have stepped up security measures.

“Though the entire district already falls under ‘no flying zone’ for drones and they can be used only with prior permission from police, the ban is implementing the rule strictly in view of the president’s visit,” said a senior cop. Also, over 900 cops have been deployed in the district as part of security measures.

Tourists were also barred from visiting the Theppakadu elephant camp till 5 August. The president is scheduled to arrive in Mysuru in Karnataka by a special flight from Delhi and reach Masinagudi by a chopper.