Mudslide cuts off tribal hamlets near Coonoor

COIMBATORE: Restoration works are in full swing to resume vehicle traffic on roads obstructed by the mudslide and fallen trees following heavy downpour in the Nilgiris.

Over 60 families in three tribal villages near Coonoor are still cut off due to a mudslide that happened on Thursday. Vehicular access to Anaipallam, Chinnalakombai and Sadayan Kombai villages from Pillur Mattam has been blocked as huge mounds of earth and boulders remain to be cleared.

The tribal villagers are now forced to trek through a six-kilometre stretch to reach Pillur Mattam and proceed to Coonoor by bus. Vehicle movement was restored on Mettupalayam-Kotagiri Road, which was battered by the mudslide and tree falls in several spots. Following the rains, the police barred vehicles from going through the way. Acting swiftly, the NHAI authorities pressed earth movers and machinery to clear the road.

Meanwhile, the rain fury caused damage to around 18 houses forcing the residents to take shelter in temporary camps. As more rains are expected with the IMD’s forecast of a low pressure that is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea, which can intensify into a depression over the Bay of Bengal, around 31 members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have arrived in the hills to attend emergencies. They were segregated into three teams and are camping in Coonoor, Burliar and Kotagiri areas identified as vulnerable to rains.