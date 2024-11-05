Mudhalvar Marunthagams: Tamil Nadu invites applications for setting up CM’s Pharmacies

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday invited applications for setting up Mudhalvar Marunthagams (CM’s Pharmacies) across the State.

To implement Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Independence Day announcement, the government has decided to set up 1,000 Mudhalvar Marunthagams across Tamil Nadu in the first phase.

Accordingly, the government has invited applications from B Pharm/D Pharm graduates for setting up the pharmacies. “Interested persons who completed B Pharm/D Pharm or those who wish to set up a pharmacy with the Pharmacists approval, can apply through the portal www.mudhalvarmarunthagam.tn.gov.in,” a release from State government read.

“Applicants can visit the same portal for necessary guidelines and eligibility criteria. Selected applicants would be given the necessary training by the government. All the Mudhalvar Marunthagams would function from January 2025,” it noted.

Generic medicines required for Mudhalvar Marunthagams will be procured and supplied by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited and other medicines, medical equipment, Siddha, Ayurveda, IMPCOPS, TAMPCOL, Unani, surgical and nutraceuticals will be procured and supplied by Tamil Nadu Cooperative Consumer Federation.

CM Stalin had said during his Independence Day speech, that the first 1,000 pharmacies would be made operational from the day of Pongal next year. He had also said that subsidies up to Rs 3 lakh would be extended to pharmacists and cooperative societies for running these pharmacies.