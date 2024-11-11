Mudhalvar Marunthagams: How to apply, when is the deadline; check all details about CM’s Pharmacy scheme here

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had on Independence Day announced plans to set up 1,000 Mudhalvar Marunthagams (Chief Minister's Pharmacies) in the first phase, to ensure availability of generic and other medicines at low cost. Last Thursday, the state government invited eligible applicants to establish these pharmacies across the state.

The pharmacies will be launched next year, on the day of Pongal, the harvest festival, (January 14, 2025).

Wondering how to apply to set up a Mudhalvar Marunthagam, and what the eligibility criteria is? Here's everything that you need to know:

1. Who can apply:

- B.Pharm/ D.Pharm graduates

- TABCEDCO (Tamilnadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation), TADHCO (Tamilnadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation), and TAMCO (Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation) beneficiaries

- If applicant isn’t a degree holder, a consent letter from an individual holding a D.Pharm / B.Pharm certificate must be obtained and submitted

- Cooperative societies with a drug licence

2. Where to apply:

- Apply through www.mudhalvarmarundhagam.tn.gov.in website





3. What certificates need to be uploaded:

- Pharmacist course completion certificate

- Pharmacy council registration certificate

- Pharmacy council ID and other applicable certificates

- Building ownership document/NOC from the owner (if rented)

- Rental agreement (if rented)

4. What is the list of required documents:

- Consent letter of B.Pharm/D.Pharm Pharmacy license holder

- Pharmacy Council Registration certificate

- Experience certificate

- Detailed Project Report (DPR)

- Drug license certificate

- Retail license certificate

- FSSAI license certificate

- Ownership / Rental agreement documents

- Property tax / Water tax / EB bill

- GST

- PAN card

- Aadhar card

- Bank passbook

- Consent letter if rental

- Destitute Widow / SC / ST / Differently-abled certificates of applicants

- Existing loan details and current status (Bank NOC)

- Valid mobile number and email ID

5. What is the eligibility criteria for the pharmacy space:

- Should have own space or rent space not less than 110 square feet (10 sqm) carpet area

- Refrigerator, air conditioner, computer with Internet connection, setup with alphabetical boxes as per Pharmacy SOP is required

- In case of own place, ownership agreement, property tax, water tax, and electricity connection receipts are required

- In case of a rented space, No Objection Certificate (NOC) from owner and rental/lease agreement needs to be attached to application

- Location of pharmacy should be easily accessible to the public





6. What is the process of setting up the pharmacies:

- Government subsidy of Rs 3 lakh will be given in two installments in cash. Loan assistance will be provided, too.

- The first installment of Rs 1.5 lakh will be provided after the training of the selected candidates. This cash is intended for infrastructure facilities development.

- Once the pharmacy is set up and after inspection, final installment will be released as a stock of generic medicines worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

- They will also benefit from infrastructure such as racks, refrigerators, air- conditioners, and medicine cabinets.





READ DT NEXT SPECIAL STORY HERE: Mudhalvar Marunthagam to cut back on soaring medical bills





7. Who will supply medicines to the pharmacies:

- Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) will provide all the generic medicines that are required

- Other medicines, medical equipment, Siddha, Ayurveda, IMPCOPS (Indian Medical Practitioners Cooperative Pharmacy and Stores Ltd), TAMPCOL (Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plant Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation Ltd), Unani, surgical and nutraceuticals will be procured and supplied by Tamil Nadu Cooperative Consumer Federation (TNCCF)

8. Will loans be available:

- Entrepreneurs wishing to set up the pharmacies can obtain loans through cooperative banks for the same.

9. When is the last date to apply:

November 20

10. When will the CM’s pharmacies become operational:

January 14, 2025.