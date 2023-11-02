Much-anticipated release of State Education Policy delayed

CHENNAI: Even after the reports were finalised, the much anticipated release of the Tamil Nadu State Education Policy (SEP) has been delayed further.

It was informed that once the report was submitted as per the plan, the Tamil Nadu government, the draft policy should have been released between September and October this year.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department seeking anonymity, told DT Next that the expert committee, in its recent review meeting, have already finalised the policy.

“They have also sought the appointment of the Chief Minister to submit the draft policy for his approval,” he added.

Stating that all the genuine feedback and suggestions from the academicians and experts have been incorporated in the SEP, he said, “Till now the experts could not get the appointment of the Chief Minister”.

The official alleged that further delay of releasing SEP would affect its implementation from the next academic year.

Explaining the series of activities after the release of draft policy, the official said after it was released to the public, further suggestions and feedback will be taken into consideration for the final copy.

“Getting the suggestions and feedback will take at least two months,” he said adding “to incorporate it, the committee will take at least one month”.

The official pointed out still only about six months left for the next academic year and implementation would be difficult if the release of the draft policy was further delayed.

However, he said the authorities were confident that the policy will be implemented next academic year.