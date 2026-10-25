MTC wins national award for urban transport financing

The award was presented by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal at the India Urban Mobility Conference and Exhibition 2026, held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. MTC Managing Director VP Jeyaseelan received the award on behalf of the corporation.

MTC operates 4,100 buses, including around 755 electric buses, across 687 routes in Chennai and its suburban areas. The award recognises measures taken by the corporation to improve the financial sustainability and efficiency of public transport operations. Under the Chennai City Partnership – Sustainable Urban Services Programme (CCP-SUSP), supported by the World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB), MTC receives performance-based Viability Gap Funding (VGF).