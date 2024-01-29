MTC to soon get ETMs to issue tickets accepting digital payment

CHENNAI: MTC has started testing new electronic ticketing machines (ETM) that accept digital payment for issuance of bus tickets.

According to MTC sources, the new handheld ETM allows the conductor to issue tickets and collect payment either through cash or digital payments.

The device would accept digital payments through UPI based QR code or credit or debit cards.

Sources said that usage of ETMs are being demonstrated to the drivers and conductors who come for training at the Institute of Road Transport at Chrompet.

"How to issue tickets to passengers using digital payment is being shown to them, " sources said.

The official said that an online electronic ticketing system with an option of cashless transaction helps the passengers to pay for the ticket and also to the conductors for issuing tickets and accounting.

"This system improves operational efficiency of

State Transport Undertakings without physical strain to the conductors and also ensures the proper accountability, " a senior MTC official said.

Under KfW funded the Climate Friendly Modernisation of Buses project, MTC would be procuring 8000 ETMs along with a backend automatic fare control system for all its 33 depots.

"Already a tender has been floated and soon the contract will be finalised, " sources added.

CUMTA special officer I Jayakumar said that when the MTC introduces ETMs, it would accept the transaction through the National Common Mobility Card and also the QR code issued by its proposed integrated ticketing app.

He said that a tender for the integrated ticketing app would be floated this week.

"The app would allow the passengers to plan their travel through multi-modal transit using MTC buses, metro and suburban trains. They will also be able to plan their first mile and last mile connectivity, " he said.

The integrating the suburban train services into the ticketing system was the major challenge.

"Railway board has in-principle accepted it. We along with the Southern Railway has sent a proposal to the Railway Board. We are expecting their approval anytime," he said.