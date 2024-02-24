MTC to operate 150 additional bus services owing to EMU train cancellation

CHENNAI: Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) would be operating 150 additional bus services along the Chennai Beach-Tambaram route for the benefit of the passengers impacted by the cancellation of EMU train services in the section on Sunday from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

An official release said that 150 additional bus services would be operated between 10 am to 3.30 pm along Tambaram, Guindy, T Nagar, Central, and Beach apart from the normal services.

It said that officials would be posted on important terminus to monitor the bus services.

Southern Railway has cancelled some suburban trains on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpet route due to engineering work between Kodambakkam and Tambaram railway stations on February 25 from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

In lieu of cancelled EMU trains, passenger specials will be operated between Tambaram and Chengalpet at 11.55 am, 12.45 pm, 1.25 pm, 1.45 pm, 1.55 pm, 2.40 pm, and 2.55 pm.

In lieu of cancelled EMU trains, passenger special trains will be operated between Chengalpet and Tambaram at 9.40 am, 9.30 am, 10.55 am, 11.30 am, 12 noon, 11.05 am, and 1 pm.