MTC to conduct survey to assess its service level, quality of bus services

CHENNAI: Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has planned to appoint a consultant to conduct a baseline survey on the service level and quality of the bus services in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA).

The survey is being conducted as part of the Chennai City Partnership: Sustainable Urban Services Program (C-SUSP) launched by the State government with support from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

"The objective of the assignment is to establish a baseline on user satisfaction based on service level and quality of MTC bus service in Chennai with the help of a survey and repeat the process each year during the course of CCP-SUSP to measure the changes/improvement in service level and quality of MTC bus service and resultant user satisfaction," MTC official said.

According to the C-SUSP, one of the focus areas of the program is improving urban mobility, especially public bus transport services by investing in the expansion and improvement of MTC's bus services through a performance-based contract, which enables linking the state government payments to quality of the service delivery.

The State government will sign a Public Transport Service Contract (PTSC) with MTC to formalise its funding support, which would be linked to MTC achieving certain Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

The KPIs shall have quantitative metrics specific to MTC services as well as qualitative indicators specific to user satisfaction.

Under the program, MTC is working towards enhancing the quality of urban services.

"MTC targets to achieve two specific outcomes - improvement in the service delivery performance and citizen and customer feedback for improved accountability," it said.

The survey will assess parameters like bus cleanliness, travel comfort, personal safety on buses and at bus stops, punctuality, efficiency of the bus service, and others.

Surveys will be conducted on buses, bus terminals, bus stops along different routes, and other areas.