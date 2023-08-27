MTC starts operating buses from Chintadripet station to facilitate MRTS passengers

CHENNAI: With the MRTS operation between Chintadripet-Chennai Beach suspended from Sunday for the construction of the fourth line, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) started bus services from the Chintadripet stations through Egmore, Central, and Beach stations to Vallalar Nagar.

According to the MTC officials, for the convenience of the passengers, buses would be operated from Chintadripet station every 20 minutes to Vallalar Nagar via Egmore, Central, and Beach stations.

"During the weekends, 120 bus services would be operated between Chintadripet and Vallalar Nagar. On the weekdays, 240 services would be operated," the official said, adding that to reach other parts of the city, the passengers have to walk to Simpson bus stop, which would be only 100 meters from the station on the Anna Salai.

"Few more bus services would also be diverted through the Chintadaripet station," the official added.

The MRTS service would remain temporarily suspended in the Chennai Beach-Chintadaripet section for a period of seven months effective August 27 to facilitate Rs 279 crore fourth line works between Beach and Egmore. However, MRTS services would continue to remain operations in the Chintadaripet-Velachery section with a reduced 80 services as against the normal 122.

Around 11 trains from Gummidipoondi would be terminated at Chennai Beach and turned back.

Another 48 trains from Avadi on the southwest line bound for Velachery would also be terminated at Chennai Beach.

On the Velachery-Chintadripet stretch, the trains will operate every 25 minutes from 5 am to 10 am and from 4.25 pm to 10.15 pm. The frequency will be 30 minutes during non-peak hours.