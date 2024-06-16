MTC mandates uniforms, badges for bus drivers and conductors in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation(MTC) has reinforced regulations requiring all drivers and conductors to wear uniforms and badges while on duty. This directive was conveyed through a circular issued by the Managing Director of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation to all Branch Managers and Zonal Managers.

The circular explicitly stated, "All driver-conductors employed across workshops under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation must wear their designated uniform and display their badge while performing their duties.omplaints have been received about some people working without wearing badges."

It further mandated that Branch Managers and Zonal Managers rigorously monitor compliance with these regulations to ensure uniformity and professionalism among driver-conductors.