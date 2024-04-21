MTC extends duration of issuance of passes till April 23

CHENNAI: MTC has extended the duration of issuance of its ‘Monthly Commuter Season Tickets (MST) and ‘Travel As You Please (TAYPT)’ passes by one day till April 23 considering three closed holidays this month.

MTC issues monthly passes like MST and TAYPT from April 16 to May 15 from April 1 to 22 at all its sale counters.

“Since there were three holidays in this month including Ramzan, Tamil New Year and Lok Sabha poll, MTC has extended the sale of the passes till April 23. Passengers are advised to make use of the extension,” a MTC release said.

MST passes allow passengers to travel between fixed bus stops on ordinary and express bus services. But the passengers have to pay Rs 11 in addition if they travel on a deluxe bus. In the case of the TAYPT, the passengers would be charged Rs 1000 and they can travel on all buses except the AC buses.