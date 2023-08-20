MTC drivers upset with non-operation of buses in Avadi

CHENNAI: MTC crew members in Avadi were upset with the management after they made it compulsory for the workers to turn up for work on August 19, 20, and 21 without taking weekly off and leave as it is an auspicious day and to operate all the buses. However, the drivers allege that buses were not operated on 40 routes out of the total 153 routes on Sunday.

A driver attached to Avadi depot alleged that after making the drivers and conductors to attend work, nearly 40 buses were not operated.

"Since the Avadi depot caters to semi-urban and village routes, most of the buses operated from the deport are whiteboard which offers free travel for women. It caused much hardship to passengers," he said.

"MTC's Avadi depot branch manager has put up on the notice board that all the workers should compulsorily work on August 19, 20, and 21 and should not take leave. All the leaves stand cancelled. Those who are on week off and duty off should also work to ensure that all the buses are operated," it said.

Apart from the auspicious day, the ruling DMK has announced a day-long fasting protest against NEET on Sunday while the AIADMK is holding a conference in Madurai. However, efforts to contact the branch manager of the Avadi depot proved futile.