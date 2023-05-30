MTC, CITU to hold talks over strike notice

CHENNAI: As if the flash strike of the MTC bus crew was not enough, tripartite talks between the transport corporation and CITU in the presence of the labour commissioner would be held on Wednesday over the union's strike notice.

CITU's Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation (TNSTEF) general secretary K Arumugha Naianar said that the decision on strike would be taken based on the outcome of the talk to be held in the presence of the labour commissioner. "We are in talks with other trade unions as well. We will decide on the next course of action after Wednesday's meeting," he said.

CITU had served a strike notice on April 18 protesting the move to engage drivers on a contract basis by the transport corporations including MTC, SETC, and TNSTC (Kumbakonam) and privatisation of the transport corporations.

Commuters of the MTC were left stranded on Monday evening after the drivers and conductors joined a flash strike over the appointment of drivers on a contract basis in the depots to park the buses and perform maintenance and refuelling works. MTC has given a contract to a worker agency to provide 532 drivers to work during the night at its depots.

The flash strike was organised by the ruling DMK-affiliated LPF union and backed by other unions in protest against the MTC's move. SETC and TNSTC (Kumbakkonam) also finalised the tenders to appoint 400 driver cum conductors and 100 drivers, respectively, through manpower agencies.