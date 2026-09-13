MTC bus driver gets 1 year jail term for fatal accident in 2017

On December 4, 2017, Nomal Gogoi (42), a native of Assam was crossing the road near the Omandurar Multi-Speciality Hospital on Anna Salai when the MTC bus hit him.

The MTC bus (route 221), plying from Kelambakkam to Central had hit the pedestrian, grievously injuring him. Gogoi was shifted to the hospital, where he died the next day. Triplicane Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case and filed a final report.

Pronouncing the judgment, the Magistrate held that the charges against Sankaran were proved beyond doubt, and convicted him for causing death by negligence. He was sentenced to one year RI and Rs 6,000 fine, with an additional 15 days imprisonment in default of payment.