MTC asks passengers to register complain on buses skipping stops through toll-free number 149

CHENNAI: If a MTC bus skips a stop, passengers can now complain about it through the toll-free number 149.

Despite the MTC management's warning against skipping the bus stops, the MTC's drivers are found to skip the bus top leaving the passengers high and dry.

Few passengers would take to social media to air their grievances.

Now the MTC has asked the passengers to make use of the toll-free number to register their complaint if the bus skips a stop.

In a social media post, MTC urged the passengers to inform the buses skipping the stop through the toll-free number 149 by mentioning its bus route number, vehicle registration number or depot number mentioned on the bus sides, time and stop.

The toll-free number 149 could be used for registering passenger complaints on all the eight state transport undertakings bus services