MS Swaminathan saved Odisha from calamities, Deputy CM Kanak lauds late agri scientist

CHENNAI: Agronomist MS Swaminathan had designed a disaster-resistant agriculture formula for Odisha, said Odisha deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.

He was delivered a keynote address at the ‘Hunger Free World: Prof MS Swaminathan’s Vision for an Evergreen Revolution’, hosted by the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) here on the occasion of the 99th birth anniversary of MS Swaminathan’

“Odisha has always been affected by calamities like cyclones, floods and droughts. Agriculture sector was severely affected by this,” said the deputy CM. “To resolve this, MS Swaminathan had advised us to formulate and implement many disaster-resistant agricultural schemes.”

Lauding the agronomist, the Odisha Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment said the implementation of his ideas has reduced the impact of disasters on the agriculture sector. “MSS advised us to cultivate small grains, pulses, and oilseed crops. etc., to reduce the impact of calamities. This has improved the livelihood of our farmers and tribes,” he noted.

Later, Kanak Vardhan unveiled the logo of the MSSRF and released a report on the changes brought about by the foundation, and another report related to nutrition awareness.

Unveiling the Blue Carbon Scheme to monitor and protect coastal vegetation, State Minister for Information and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) said: “The foundation is using many technologies to protect the livelihoods of farmers and fishermen.” Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson of the MSSRF, said, “MS Swaminathan believed that agriculture and farmers can achieve a hunger-free world through technologies and his vision will surely come true soon.”

Karnataka Minister for Revenue, Krishna Byre Gowda, State Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, GoI’s Tribal Affairs secretary Vibhu Nayar, ISRO chairman Somnath, NABARD chairman KV Shaji and others officials participated.