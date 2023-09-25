MSP for copra revised again

CHENNAI: In an important move that would help increase copra production while also provide a safety net for the farmers in Tamil Nadu, the State government recently announced the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for copra.

After deciding to implement the scheme and its operation in the State from 2023-24, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for fair average quality of milling copra has been revised for second time and fixed at Rs 10,860 per quintal while MSP for ball copra has been fixed at Rs 11,750 per quintal and this is an increase of Rs 270 per quintal for milling copra and Rs 750 per quintal for ball copra over the previous season, said Agriculture Production Commissioner and Secretary C Samayamoorthy.

To put the support price in perspective, the prevailing market price of copra is Rs 73 per kg. According to the Agriculture department, the expected production of copra is 3,61,247 metric tonnes (MT) and the quantity to be procured is 90,000 metric tonnes (88,000 MT milling copra and 2,000 MT ball copra).

A remunerative and stable price environment for coconut growers is very important for increasing coconut production and productivity.

The government’s price policy for agricultural commodities seeks to ensure remunerative prices so that farmers feel encouraged to invest more and step up productivity, added Samayamoorthy, pointing out that this also safeguards consumers’ interest by ensuring the availability of supply at reasonable prices.

“The price policy also seeks to evolve a balanced and integrated price structure in the overall perspective of the needs of the economy,” he noted.