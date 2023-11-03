MSMEs to petition MLAs for power tariff cut

COIMBATORE: Industrial bodies across the state are set to commence their second round of protests against power tariff hike.

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Federation, a conglomeration of MSMEs has decided to petition 234 MLAs in the state on November 6 demanding roll back of peak hour charges, fixed charges levy, revoke tariff on solar rooftops and Grid Interactive PV Solar Energy Generating system and as well as multi-year tariff. Also, electricity charges shouldn’t be hiked for another two years.

“After a chain of protests, the state announced plans to convert LT3B connections into LT3 A-1 for less than 12 KW consumers. However, it has not been implemented, so far,” said J James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Medium Enterprises (TACT), Coimbatore and coordinator of Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Federation, while addressing reporters in Coimbatore on Thursday.

During the first round of protests, the MSMEs downed shutters, staged fasting protests in Chennai and workers wore black badges to work.

“As our issues still remain unresolved, we will meet MLAs of all 234 constituencies and submit a petition to highlight our plight. All the 10 legislatures and two MPs from Coimbatore district will be invited to a petition handing over event on November 6. Our strategy for the next course of protest will also be decided on the same day,” he said.

M Jayabal, another coordinator of the federation said that the electricity board has been reeling under huge debts and pays interest of Rs 13,000 crore because of the flawed policies of state government. “It was not caused by industries. Therefore, the hiked charges should be scrapped,” he added.